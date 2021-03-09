Advertisement

Steak ‘n Shake to replace table service with kiosks

Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks inside its restaurants.
Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks inside its restaurants.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks.

Steak ‘n Shake’s parent company, Biglari Holdings, said it will install the kiosks in dining rooms, which will allow customers to place and pick up their own orders.

Biglari Holdings said renovations and equipment will cost each restaurant about $100,000 to $200,000.

It said the new self-service model has been in the works for a while, but the timeline was sped up because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koby Lex Saucier
Boyce man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
APD
APD responds to claims of white van in Alexandria area
Cayleb T. Gunter
APD seeking missing person
Marilyn Maricle, Glenn Maricle, Karen Harrison
Rapides judge denies effort to release murder suspect of bond obligation ahead of trial
Louisiana’s neighboring states, Texas and Mississippi, both lifted their mask mandates, and...
Should Louisiana follow Texas and Mississippi in lifting mask mandate

Latest News

29-year-old Joseph Vindel was killed in Harvey while meeting with a man interested in...
New Orleans man killed trying to sell dirt bike on social media
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said they expected relief payments to start going out to...
White House: Stimulus checks expected to be sent this month
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Complaint released against a top aide in Jeff Landry’s office
Rep. Henry Cuellar concerned President Biden's border policies will lead to more COVID-19 cases
Rep. Henry Cuellar concerned President Biden's border policies will lead to more COVID-19 cases
This cover image released by Random House Children’s Books shows "The Phantom Tollbooth" by...
Norton Juster, ‘The Phantom Tollbooth’ author, dead at 91