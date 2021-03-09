Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Harvard Street homicide investigation

Joshua Simon, 24, of Alexandria, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Joshua Simon, 24, of Alexandria, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.(AP GraphicsBank)
By APD
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The suspect wanted in the homicide that occurred in the 1800 block of Harvard Street on February 12, 2021, was arrested in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning. Joshua Simon, 24, of Alexandria, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

APD says this is an ongoing investigation. A booking photo was not available at the time of this release. We will update this story when one becomes available.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

