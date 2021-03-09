Suspect arrested in Harvard Street homicide investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The suspect wanted in the homicide that occurred in the 1800 block of Harvard Street on February 12, 2021, was arrested in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning. Joshua Simon, 24, of Alexandria, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

APD says this is an ongoing investigation. A booking photo was not available at the time of this release. We will update this story when one becomes available.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.