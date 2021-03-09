Advertisement

Unilever nixes normal label from beauty, self-care products

There is no normal in Unilever's world anymore. Some beauty and self-care brands are getting a...
There is no normal in Unilever's world anymore. Some beauty and self-care brands are getting a makeover.(Source: Unilever/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There is no normal in Unilever’s world anymore.

The consumer packaged goods company is dropping the word “normal” from its beauty and personal care products, including the brands Dove, Vaseline and Axe.

Unilever says a study it recently conducted found 7 in 10 respondents felt using the word “normal” on product packaging has a negative impact.

For people aged 18 to 35, that number rose to 8 in 10.

Unilever also says it won’t Photoshop models anymore and will portray people from more diverse backgrounds in its advertising.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koby Lex Saucier
Boyce man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
APD
APD responds to claims of white van in Alexandria area
Cayleb T. Gunter
APD seeking missing person
Marilyn Maricle, Glenn Maricle, Karen Harrison
Rapides judge denies effort to release murder suspect of bond obligation ahead of trial
Louisiana’s neighboring states, Texas and Mississippi, both lifted their mask mandates, and...
Should Louisiana follow Texas and Mississippi in lifting mask mandate

Latest News

Snake's skin covered in smiley faces
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, from left, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his...
Judge rules in favor of Vanessa Bryant in crash photos suit
Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
COVID bill to deliver big health insurance savings for many
The CDC has new recommendations for vaccinated people that include maskless gatherings.
New guidelines for vaccinated people