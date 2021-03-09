Advertisement

Wildfire contained in Kisatchie National Forest near Forest Hill

Smoke from a wildfire that developed near Forest Hill.
Smoke from a wildfire that developed near Forest Hill.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB / Forest Service) - The Forest Service says that a wildfire broke out Monday night near Melder just west of Forest Hill.

They say the wildfire was burning in an area with known unexploded ordnance from WWII in the Kisatchie National Forest, which kept firefighters from utilizing dozers or other heavy equipment to plow a control line.

Instead, they burned out the surrounding fuels to the nearest roads. In order to find suitable roads to contain the fire, an area of 2,062 acres was burned starting around 12 p.m. and finishing around 2 pm.

Brisk winds from the south are currently carrying heavy smoke from Forest Hill north, across Highway 28 West, and up to I-49 between Boyce and Air Base Road Exit.

The smoke is low and very visible, but with current breezy conditions, the smoke should clear this area in a couple of hours, with some light residual smoke lingering in low-lying areas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB and Forest Service. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koby Lex Saucier
Boyce man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
APD
APD responds to claims of white van in Alexandria area
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase 3 on March 3, 2021...
WATCH: Gov. Edwards says people ages 16-64 with certain health conditions can get COVID vaccine
Joshua Simon, 24, of Alexandria, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Suspect arrested in Harvard Street homicide investigation
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
President Biden approves Louisiana Disaster Declaration

Latest News

APSO seeking assistance in solving armed robberies
Alyssa Herbert
RPSO asking for public’s help in locating runaway teen
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Complaint released against a top aide in Jeff Landry’s office
COVID-19 vaccine
Community Outreach COVID vaccine clinics opening in Pineville and Alexandria