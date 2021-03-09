Wildfire contained in Kisatchie National Forest near Forest Hill

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB / Forest Service) - The Forest Service says that a wildfire broke out Monday night near Melder just west of Forest Hill.

They say the wildfire was burning in an area with known unexploded ordnance from WWII in the Kisatchie National Forest, which kept firefighters from utilizing dozers or other heavy equipment to plow a control line.

Instead, they burned out the surrounding fuels to the nearest roads. In order to find suitable roads to contain the fire, an area of 2,062 acres was burned starting around 12 p.m. and finishing around 2 pm.

Brisk winds from the south are currently carrying heavy smoke from Forest Hill north, across Highway 28 West, and up to I-49 between Boyce and Air Base Road Exit.

The smoke is low and very visible, but with current breezy conditions, the smoke should clear this area in a couple of hours, with some light residual smoke lingering in low-lying areas.

