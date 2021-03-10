Alexandria City Council appoints interim District 4 council member, delays vote on adding bike lanes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to appoint local attorney Catherine Davidson to fill the vacancy for the District 4 council position.

Davidson will be replacing Harry Silver, who announced his retirement from the seat last month. Silver held the position on the council since 2005 and had just turned 99 years old when he stepped down.

At the meeting, two candidates were nominated to fill the open position. Councilman At-Large Lee Rubin nominated Davidson and District 5 Councilman Chuck Fowler nominated local attorney Maria Losavio.

In Silver’s resignation letter, he asked for Losavio to replace his seat.

Davidson ran for the Alexandria mayor position back in 2018 and has been a longtime resident of District 4.

“I want to get my feel for exactly what the people in the district want. I have a really diverse group so what I want to do is plan a town hall meeting so I can get a good idea from the citizens,” said Davidson.

Davidson will be the interim District 4 councilwoman until the Fall when an election can be held.

The Alexandria City Council also decided that a public hearing will be held before the next council meeting to see what residents have to say about potentially adding bike lanes to the Alexandria/Pineville area.

The Rapides Area Planning Commission spoke at the meeting and assured that adding a bike lane on Jackson St. would not take away on-street parking. However, it would turn the four lanes of traffic on Masonic Dr. from Lee St. to Texas Ave. to just two lanes to slow down traffic.

The council chose to table this topic for two weeks to allow more public comment before making a final vote. The council does have the option to approve some parts of the project and decline others depending on what residents want.

The next council meeting is scheduled for March 23.

