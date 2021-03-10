Congressman Higgins asks Gov. Edwards to fully reopen state

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Congressman Clay Higgins has sent Gov. John Bel Edwards a letter asking him to rescind all COVID-19 restrictions.

Gov. Edwards lifted some restrictions last week, announcing the state was moving into a modified Phase 3. Under Phase 3, businesses such as restaurants, salons and malls can operate at 75% capacity. Gyms can operate at 50% capacity. Bars in all parishes of the state can operate at 25% capacity and at 50% capacity in parishes with coronavirus positivity rates below 5%.

Read Congressman Higgins’ letter below:

On this day, at this crucial juncture, I ask that you quickly rescind all COVID-19 mandates that your administration has put into place. I beg you to fully reopen Louisiana’s economy. By doing so, you will put Louisiana on a true path to recovery.

The past year has been incredibly challenging for the citizens we represent. Scores of thousands of Louisiana families may never recover completely. Many have left our state. However, Louisiana folk are strong and resilient. We, as a people, overcome every hardship, every time.

I respectfully request that you officially end all state-level COVID-19 restrictions. Infection rates are down. We cannot delay restoration of freedoms. Our people cannot make it under continued restrictions. The Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed has been an amazing success. Several FDA-approved vaccines have been developed and made available to the public. We have begun to see several other states end their mandates, including our neighbors Texas and Mississippi. Louisiana already struggles to compete against Texas’ pro-business laws. If you continue to mandate that businesses may only operate at a limited capacity, we will continue to lose residents and economic drivers to our western neighbors. Further, the devastating impacts of HmTicanes Laura and Delta, as well as the 2021 freeze, have greatly exacerbated efforts to just survive COVID-19 proclamations in Southwest Louisiana. Our people need you, Sir. We need freedom to live and work again.

The people of Louisiana are capable of making their own decisions regarding health concerns. Businesses in Louisiana are capable of putting in place their own rules and procedures to keep their employees and patrons safe. You and I have alternate opinions regarding Constitutional 1ights and freedoms, we just disagree and it’s quite American to engage in that debate. However, there’s no debate about the incredible hardships within the homes and businesses of Louisiana. We must restore the lights for individuals to make their own choices. I humbly ask for your Gubernatorial leadership on this issue. Let our people live free of COVID Executive proclamation restrictions. Let us embrace a brighter future, shoulder to shoulder, as free Americans.