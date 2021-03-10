KU to pay Les Miles settlement of $1,991,062.50 following termination

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will pay former head football coach Les Miles nearly $2 million in monthly payments following his termination Monday.

KU and Miles settled for $1,991,062.50. Miles had roughly $8 million left on his contract that went through 2023, per the KC Star’s Jesse Newell.

Miles’ termination comes days after sexual harassment allegations surfaced from his time at LSU. The school placed him on administrative leave Friday.

AD Jeff Long did not address the allegations in his statement following the announcement of Miles’ departure. The athletic department called the decision “mutual.”

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program,” Long’s Monday statement read. “There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

Miles finished 3-18 in two seasons at the helm with the Jayhawks.

