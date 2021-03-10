Lady Pirate going for her fourth state title in 2022

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Winning a state championship is hard enough, but completing a three-peat is rare. However, one player for the Hicks Lady Pirates has a chance to do the unthinkable.

“It’s just crazy to think that I might be able to say that every year in high school, I won a state championship,” Lauren Quinn, a junior forward on the Lady Pirates, said.

For Quinn to be able to say this, her team will need to win state again in 2022, and she’ll graduate as a four-time state champ.

“This was the first letter I got from any college,” Quinn said while pointing to a letter from McNeese State University hanging up on her wall.

While it would be the first letter, it certainly would not be the last. Currently, Quinn has six scholarship offers to play at the college level.

“This year was a hard struggle,” Quinn said. “We had to lean on one another.”

It is hard to prepare for your opponent when you do not have a place to practice. Hurricane Laura blew down their gym nearly seven months ago. Then life threw the team another curveball.

“[We] also lost a loved one to COVID this year,” Quinn said.

Mike Charrier, the head coach of the Lady Pirates, lost his mother. It was a devasting blow the entire team felt.

“We always put a red ribbon on our shoe,” Quinn said. “That’s in memory of her for her favorite color.”

“As a coach that touches you when your team steps up to bat,” Mike Charrier said. “They step up to the plate and pack a little more for you.”

When asked how she wants people to remember her, Quinn said she wants them to remember her as more than just a basketball player.

“I’m also the smart woman,” Quinn said. “[A] girl who always tries to help out here friends.”

She is more than a champion on and off the floor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.