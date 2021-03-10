Listen: This is the sound of wind from Mars

(CNN) – NASA’s Perseverance rover is sending back wind sounds from Mars.

“Things are sounding really good here,” the rover’s Twitter account said. “Listen to the first sounds of wind captured by my SuperCam microphone. This mic is located at the top of my mast. For this recording, my mast was still down so the sound is a bit muffled.”

Perseverance is roaming Mars, searching for signs of ancient life.

It has already sent back hundreds of photos since landing on the red planet’s surface less than a month ago.

During its two-year mission, Perseverance will also collect samples that will eventually be sent back to earth for analysis.

