LSUA/BRCC sign 2+2 Memorandum of Understanding for business program

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria and Baton Rouge Community College signed a Memorandum of Understanding Wednesday afternoon to establish a 2+2 business program.

The MOU seeks to provide assistance to students transferring to LSUA who have earned an Associate of Science in Business at BRCC. These students that meet LSUA’s admission requirements will be able to transfer 60 credit hours of work and be enrolled in the College of Business’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

“This agreement represents another step in ensuring students from all areas have access to higher education,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor. “We are grateful to BRCC for allowing us the opportunity to work with their Division of Business to create a seamless transition to LSUA for all business students.”

“Baton Rouge Community College is deeply committed to helping our students succeed. This agreement with LSUA will not only allow a seamless transfer for our students but will also create a clear pathway for success,” said Dr. Willie E. Smith, BRCC Chancellor. “We are appreciative to LSUA for partnering with us. This agreement represents another sign of cooperation between Louisiana institutions to help advance the success of higher education students.”

To ensure all 60 credits transfer, a curriculum guide has been created for BRCC students in the Associate of Science in Business Administration. Upon transferring to LSUA, students will be offered the option to complete their bachelor’s degree 100% online. LSUA’s business degree offers students the opportunity to concentrate in entrepreneurship, financial analysis, information systems, international business, management, and marketing. A concentration in agribusiness is expected to be available by Fall 2021.

“Being able to provide students access to our baccalaureate program both in-person and online exemplifies the College of Business’ commitment to workforce development across the region,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business.

For more information about BRCC visit mybrcc.edu. For more information about LSUA visit lsua.edu.

