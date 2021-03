LAFAYETTE, La. (KALB) - The Holy Savior Menard Eagles basketball team lost to the Newman Greenies, 54-45, in the Division III semifinal game.

Senior Jourdain Dishmond led all scorers with 19 points. This was Menard’s first appearance in the Top 28.

Click the video above to watch highlights from the game.

