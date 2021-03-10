More than 5,000 acres damaged from Kisatchie wildfires

(KALB) - More than 5,000 acres of land were damaged from wildfires in Rapides and Vernon parishes. More than eight wildfires were counted in the Kisatchie National Forest area, with one wildfire burning more than 2,000 acres by itself. Jonny Fryar, District Ranger for the Calcasieu Ranger District of the Kisatchie National Forest, joined us on Live at Five to discuss the damage.

