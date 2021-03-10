New Orleans attorney pleads guilty to tax fraud charges

The following has been provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana:

LAFAYETTE, La. - Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Robert Hjortsberg, 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty Wednesday in United States District Court in New Orleans, to one count of willful failure to file a tax return.

According to documents presented at the guilty plea hearing, Hjortsberg was employed as an attorney at the Jason R. Williams Law Firm in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2017. Hjortsberg and his spouse were required to file an income tax return for the 2017 tax year by October 15, 2018. He failed to file a return by that date even though he knew he was required to do so. Hjortsberg did not file his return for the 2017 tax year until July 28, 2020.

At the guilty plea hearing, Hjortsberg acknowledged and agreed that restitution is due and payable to the Internal Revenue Service in the amount of $31,651. He faces a maximum penalty of not more than 1 year in prison, a $25,000 fine, or both, at sentencing. The sentencing hearing has been set for June 16, 2021.

The Internal Revenue Service and FBI conducted the investigation and Assistant United States Attorneys Kelly P. Uebinger and David J. Ayo are prosecuting the case.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana. All rights reserved.