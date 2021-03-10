NFL sets Salary Cap for 2021 season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One week before the NFL turns the calendar to the 2021 season officially, they released the salary cap for all teams and the Saints still have lots of work to do.

Teams were bracing for anything between $180M and $185M. The 2021 salary cap lands right in the middle. It will set off a tough few weeks for veterans. https://t.co/wjCvnLXw5I — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2021

The Saints have been actively restructuring contracts and releasing veterans to maneuver their way under the cap by the league deadline of March 17 at 3 PM, central time. As of Wednesday morning, the NFL Players’ Association lists New Orleans as being $236.915 million, or $54.415 million over, although it’s unclear if that number has been updated to reflect the recent restructuring of Malcolm Jenkins’ and Andrus Peat’s contracts.

NFLPA has the Saints at $236.915Million — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) March 10, 2021

On Tuesday, Marcus Williams received the Saints’ franchise tag, meaning he will earn $10.612 million unless a long-term deal is agreed upon.

Franchise tag for Marcus Williams officially set at $10.612M https://t.co/cw6mMEGxif — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) March 10, 2021

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.