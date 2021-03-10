Advertisement

NFL sets Salary Cap for 2021 season

(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By John Bennett
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One week before the NFL turns the calendar to the 2021 season officially, they released the salary cap for all teams and the Saints still have lots of work to do.

The Saints have been actively restructuring contracts and releasing veterans to maneuver their way under the cap by the league deadline of March 17 at 3 PM, central time. As of Wednesday morning, the NFL Players’ Association lists New Orleans as being $236.915 million, or $54.415 million over, although it’s unclear if that number has been updated to reflect the recent restructuring of Malcolm Jenkins’ and Andrus Peat’s contracts.

On Tuesday, Marcus Williams received the Saints’ franchise tag, meaning he will earn $10.612 million unless a long-term deal is agreed upon.

