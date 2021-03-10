NSU will hold 6 graduation ceremonies May 5-7

The following was released to us by Northwestern State University:

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Northwestern State University will hold six spring commencement ceremonies Wednesday, May 5-Friday, May 7 in Prather Coliseum. Mask requirements, social distancing and other health and safety protocols will be in effect while honoring Spring 2021 graduates.

“Our planning committee is mindful that Spring 2021 graduation should be memorable for graduates and their loved ones, but we still must remain vigilant in following public health guidelines,” said NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio. “We appreciate the patience and cooperation of the NSU family as we finalize plans to celebrate this important milestone.”

The ceremonies will be ticketed events with limited seating in Prather Coliseum. Graduates and guests must wear masks and practice social distancing. Graduates and guests must wear masks and practice social distancing. Administrators are currently working out details regarding the number of guests for each graduate and other guidelines that will be announced as they are finalized.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, degrees will be conferred to graduates earning bachelor’s and associate degrees from the College of Nursing and School of Allied Health, including Bachelor of Applied Science in Allied Health, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Associate of Science in Nursing.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May. 5, degrees will be conferred to students earning graduate degrees. In the College of Arts and Sciences, this includes Master of Arts in Art, Master of Arts in English, Master of Music and Master of Homeland Security.

In the College of Nursing and Allied Health, this includes Doctor of Nursing Practice, Master of Science in Radiologic Sciences and Master of Science in Nursing.

In the Gallaspy Family College of Education and Human Development, this includes Doctor of Education in Adult Learning and Leadership, Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and Instruction, Master of Arts in Adult Learning and Development, Counseling and Student Affairs in Higher Education; Master of Arts in Early Childhood Education Grades PK-3, Elementary Education Grades 1-5, Elementary Education and Special Education Mild/Moderate Grades 1-5, Middle School Education Grades 4-8, Middle School Education and Special Education Mile/Moderate Grades 4-8, Secondary Education Grades 6-12, Secondary Education and Special Education Mild/Moderate Grades 6-12; Master of Education, Curriculum and Instruction, Early Childhood Education, Educational Leadership, Educational Technology Leadership and Special Education, and Master of Science in Health and Human Performance and Master of Science in Psychology-Clinical.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6, bachelor’s degrees will be conferred to graduates from the College of Business and Technology, including Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Business Administration, Computer Information Systems and Hospitality Management and Tourism.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6, bachelor’s degrees will be conferred to undergraduates from the Gallaspy Family College of Education and Human Development, which includes Bachelor of Music Education-Instrumental, Grades K-12; Music Education-Vocal, Grades K-12, and Music Education-Vocal Instrument, Grades K-12. Degrees conferred will also include Bachelor of Science in Addiction Studies, Child and Family Studies, Early Childhood Education Grades Pre-K-3, Elementary Education Grades 1-5, Health and Exercise Science Health and Physical Education, Psychology, Secondary Education and Teaching and Social Work.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, degrees conferred to graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences will include Bachelor of General Studies, Associate of Veterinary Technology, Associate of General Studies and Associate of Engineering Technology.

Degrees conferred to graduates of the Louisiana Scholars’ College will include Bachelor of Arts in Communication, Criminal Justice, English, History and Liberal Arts; Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fine and Graphic Arts, Bachelor of Music and Bachelor of Music Education-Instrumental, Grades K-12, and Music Education-Vocal, Grades K-12. Degrees awarded will also include Bachelor of Science Degrees in Accounting, Applied Microbiology, Biology, Business Administration, Computer Information Systems, Electronic Engineering Technology, Elementary Education, Health and Exercise Science, Hospitality Management and Tourism, Industrial Engineering Technology, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Psychology, Secondary Education and Teaching, Theatre and Unified Public Safety Administration and Bachelor of Science in Social Work.

Beginning at 2 p.m. bachelor degrees conferred from the College of Arts and Sciences will include Bachelor of Arts in Communication, Criminal Justice, English, History and Liberal Arts; Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance and Fine and Graphic Art; Bachelor of Music and Bachelor of Science in Applied Microbiology, Biology, Electronics Engineering Technology, Industrial Engineering Technology, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Theatre and Unified Public Safety Administration.

All commencement ceremonies will be streamed at www.nsula.edu and will be recorded.

The university is working to create a Spring 2021 Commencement Information page with Frequently Asked Questions and other information that will be updated as details are finalized. The university community will be notified when the Commencement Information Page goes live.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Northwestern State University. All rights reserved.