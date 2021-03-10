Advertisement

Over 5,000 acres damaged in Rapides, Vernon wildfires Tuesday

Seven wildfires occurred on the Calcasieu Ranger District in Rapides and Vernon Parishes...
Seven wildfires occurred on the Calcasieu Ranger District in Rapides and Vernon Parishes burning over 5,000 acres at last count.
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(KALB) - According to the U.S. Forest Service - Kisatchie National Forest Facebook page, there were seven wildfires on Tuesday, March 9, on the Calcasieu Ranger District in Rapides and Vernon Parishes burning over 5,000 acres at last count.

One wildfire alone burned over 2,000 acres in Rapides Parish.

Officials with Kisatchie said that there was no weather event, such as lightning, that would have started the fires, and therefore they believe the fires were acts of arson.

If you have any information about the wildfires or have seen anything suspicious, please contact the Kisatchie National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 318-473-7160 or the Calcasieu Ranger District Office at 318-793-9427.

Tuesday, March 9, we had seven wildfires occur on the Calcasieu Ranger District in Rapides and Vernon Parishes burning...

Posted by U.S. Forest Service - Kisatchie National Forest on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

