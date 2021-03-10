Over 5,000 acres damaged in Rapides, Vernon wildfires Tuesday

(KALB) - According to the U.S. Forest Service - Kisatchie National Forest Facebook page, there were seven wildfires on Tuesday, March 9, on the Calcasieu Ranger District in Rapides and Vernon Parishes burning over 5,000 acres at last count.

One wildfire alone burned over 2,000 acres in Rapides Parish.

Officials with Kisatchie said that there was no weather event, such as lightning, that would have started the fires, and therefore they believe the fires were acts of arson.

If you have any information about the wildfires or have seen anything suspicious, please contact the Kisatchie National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 318-473-7160 or the Calcasieu Ranger District Office at 318-793-9427.

