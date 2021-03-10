Pineville woman accused of selling fraudulent auto insurance policies
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A woman from Pineville has been accused of selling fraudulent auto insurance policies, according to Louisiana State Police.
LSP says they received a complaint on June 24, 2020, regarding these allegations against Brianna Phillips, 25. The fraudulent policies were being sold as Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana.
LSP says Phillips provided victims with a fraudulent declaration page and a fraudulent insurance card. The majority of these victims saw Phillips’ advertisement on Facebook Market Place.
On March 9, Phillips was arrested for ten counts of the following charges:
- Insurance Fraud
- Forgery of Certificate of Insurance
- Theft
- Advertisements by Insurers
She was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center without incident.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.