Pineville woman accused of selling fraudulent auto insurance policies

Brianna Phillips
Brianna Phillips(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A woman from Pineville has been accused of selling fraudulent auto insurance policies, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP says they received a complaint on June 24, 2020, regarding these allegations against Brianna Phillips, 25. The fraudulent policies were being sold as Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana.

LSP says Phillips provided victims with a fraudulent declaration page and a fraudulent insurance card. The majority of these victims saw Phillips’ advertisement on Facebook Market Place.

On March 9, Phillips was arrested for ten counts of the following charges:

  • Insurance Fraud
  • Forgery of Certificate of Insurance
  • Theft
  • Advertisements by Insurers

She was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center without incident.

