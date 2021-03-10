Pineville woman accused of selling fraudulent auto insurance policies

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A woman from Pineville has been accused of selling fraudulent auto insurance policies, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP says they received a complaint on June 24, 2020, regarding these allegations against Brianna Phillips, 25. The fraudulent policies were being sold as Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana.

LSP says Phillips provided victims with a fraudulent declaration page and a fraudulent insurance card. The majority of these victims saw Phillips’ advertisement on Facebook Market Place.

On March 9, Phillips was arrested for ten counts of the following charges:

Insurance Fraud

Forgery of Certificate of Insurance

Theft

Advertisements by Insurers

She was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center without incident.

