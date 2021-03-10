Report: Saints release WR Emmanuel Sanders
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are releasing veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Sanders spent just one season with the club and played well. He finished the season with 61 receptions and five touchdowns.
However, Sanders carried a $10 million cap hit and with the reduced salary cap in 2021, the Saints needed the cap space. The team will save about $4 million with Sanders’ release.
