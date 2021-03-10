Report: Saints release WR Emmanuel Sanders

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are releasing veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sanders spent just one season with the club and played well. He finished the season with 61 receptions and five touchdowns.

However, Sanders carried a $10 million cap hit and with the reduced salary cap in 2021, the Saints needed the cap space. The team will save about $4 million with Sanders’ release.

Saints so far:



Released:

Morstead

Easton

Hill

Sanders

Cook

Alexander



Restructured:

Jordan

M Jenkins

Lutz

Davis

Peat

Onyemata



Signed

Gray

Washington

Montgomery

Spence



Franchise Tag

M. Williams



And still plenty more left to do. — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) March 10, 2021

