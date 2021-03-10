Riley’s 36 helps Anacoco punch ticket to Class B championship game

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Anacoco Indian basketball team will head to the Class B State Championship game for the first time since 2016 after beating J.S. Clark, 81-56.

Shaun Riley led all scorers with 36 points.

Click the video above to watch highlights from the game and hear from head coach Randy Carlisle after the game.

