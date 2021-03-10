Advertisement

Riley’s 36 helps Anacoco punch ticket to Class B championship game

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Anacoco Indian basketball team will head to the Class B State Championship game for the first time since 2016 after beating J.S. Clark, 81-56.

Shaun Riley led all scorers with 36 points.

Click the video above to watch highlights from the game and hear from head coach Randy Carlisle after the game.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Graphic AP
Report claims Louisiana is the worst state in the U.S.
Koby Lex Saucier
Boyce man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
APSO seeking assistance in solving armed robberies
Joshua Simon, 24, of Alexandria, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Suspect arrested in Harvard Street homicide investigation

Latest News

The Holy Savior Menard Eagles basketball team lost to the Newman Greenies, 54-45, in the...
Menard falls in semifinal game to Newman
High School Basketball: Menard vs Newman
High School Basketball: Clark vs Anacoco
Lauren Quinn looking forward to winning her fourth state championship in 2022.
Lady Pirate going for her fourth state title in 2022