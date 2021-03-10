Advertisement

RPSB Committee moves motion to reconfigure ‘feeder schools’

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board, District 62 Committee, unanimously voted on a motion at a special meeting on Tuesday night that would reconfigure feeder schools in the Parish.

Here’s a breakdown of that motion:

-Reconfigure Peabody feeder schools:

  • Change Acadian Elementary, Martin Park, Alma Redwine to Pre-k to 5th-grade schools
  • Change AFS (Arthur F. Smith) to 6th through 8th grade
  • Reconfigure W.O. HALL as Head Start Center
  • Move “RTA” (Rapides Training Academy) to “RAAPS” (Rapides Alternative School) location

-Reconfigure Bolton Feeder zone:

  • Change D.F. Huddle, Mabel Brasher, Rugg to Pre-k to 5th-grade schools
  • Change AMMS (Alexandria Middle Magnet) to 6th through 8th grade
  • Extend Mable Brasher attendance zone to include North Bayou students
  • Close North Bayou Rapides location
  • Reconfigure JPE (Julius Patrick Elementary) to Head Start Center

The vote on the motion came after the committee explored several options on how to achieve better facilities, better programs, and better pay. The motion was based on where the district stands on tax revenue, where the money is being spent, and the number of facilities.

CLICK HERE to find a breakdown of those things, beginning on slide number 16.

Superintendent Jeff Powell says that District 62 is in good shape, financially when it comes to money saved for things like the impacts of natural disasters - something schools in the parish have been impacted by several times recently. But, with architectural evaluations on some facilities, the committee looked at the money being spent on continuous repairs that could be spent on things like better pay for teachers.

“For example: when you look at the RTA campus it has flooded several times and had to be repaired several times,” said Powell.

Revenue generated in District 62 is as much per student as it is in many of the other taxing districts. Compared to other taxing districts, District 62 has more facilities per student population with one school for every 438 students.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Graphic AP
Report claims Louisiana is the worst state in the U.S.
APSO seeking assistance in solving armed robberies
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Joshua Simon, 24, of Alexandria, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Suspect arrested in Harvard Street homicide investigation
Louisiana residents possibly getting stimulus payments before Easter

Latest News

Brianna Phillips
Pineville woman accused of selling fraudulent auto insurance policies
School
BESE approves teacher pay raises, increase to school aid in 2021-2022 state education funding formula
Jack Hunter
Jack Hunter
Tyler Price
Tyler Price