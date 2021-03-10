RPSB Committee moves motion to reconfigure ‘feeder schools’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board, District 62 Committee, unanimously voted on a motion at a special meeting on Tuesday night that would reconfigure feeder schools in the Parish.

Here’s a breakdown of that motion:

-Reconfigure Peabody feeder schools:

Change Acadian Elementary, Martin Park, Alma Redwine to Pre-k to 5th-grade schools

Change AFS (Arthur F. Smith) to 6th through 8th grade

Reconfigure W.O. HALL as Head Start Center

Move “RTA” (Rapides Training Academy) to “RAAPS” (Rapides Alternative School) location

-Reconfigure Bolton Feeder zone:

Change D.F. Huddle, Mabel Brasher, Rugg to Pre-k to 5th-grade schools

Change AMMS (Alexandria Middle Magnet) to 6th through 8th grade

Extend Mable Brasher attendance zone to include North Bayou students

Close North Bayou Rapides location

Reconfigure JPE (Julius Patrick Elementary) to Head Start Center

The vote on the motion came after the committee explored several options on how to achieve better facilities, better programs, and better pay. The motion was based on where the district stands on tax revenue, where the money is being spent, and the number of facilities.

CLICK HERE to find a breakdown of those things, beginning on slide number 16.

Superintendent Jeff Powell says that District 62 is in good shape, financially when it comes to money saved for things like the impacts of natural disasters - something schools in the parish have been impacted by several times recently. But, with architectural evaluations on some facilities, the committee looked at the money being spent on continuous repairs that could be spent on things like better pay for teachers.

“For example: when you look at the RTA campus it has flooded several times and had to be repaired several times,” said Powell.

Revenue generated in District 62 is as much per student as it is in many of the other taxing districts. Compared to other taxing districts, District 62 has more facilities per student population with one school for every 438 students.

