Advertisement

Surveillance video shows salesman cling to hood of stolen car as it speeds away

By CTV Network Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ontario (CTV Network) – Authorities are looking for the suspects in a vehicle theft that nearly killed a car salesman.

The dramatic confrontation on March 3 was recorded on surveillance video, as the salesman, 23-year-old Moe Al-Kaissy, clung to the hood of the car as it sped off from Sport Motors, a family-run dealership in London.

“It was just very scary for me. Like, I genuinely thought I was going to die,” Al-Kaissy said.

“At one point, I had to grab onto the wiper arm, because I was sliding off, and my feet got dragged onto the street. And my shoes got lost, my socks got ripped. Like, my feet are all ripped up right now.”

Al-Kaissy’s older brother Mustafa said the suspects called inquiring about a vehicle, and a few hours later showed up to look at the car.

“Moe goes over to show them the vehicle. They walk around it, and he says, ‘Can I hear it running?’ And we fired it up for him,” Mustafa Al-Kaissy said. “Now, the key was in Moe’s pocket at that time. He was not authorized to take that vehicle for a test drive.”

Moe Al-Kaissy said one of the suspects got inside the car and asked to make a phone call. That’s when he took off in the vehicle, striking Al-Kaissy.

“I had no option other than to kind of get on top of the hood, because he hit me on my knee,” he said.

The vehicle was captured on several surveillance cameras from nearby businesses.

The footage shows the vehicle leaving the car lot with Al-Kaissy clinging to the hood as the suspect sped down the road.

That’s when Al-Kaissy said he decided to let go, fearing that the car would accelerate.

A second vehicle – which police are also searching for in connection to the case – can be seen in the video driving past Al-Kaissy as he falls off the hood, almost striking him.

“We’ve been doing this for a very long time, and we’ve never encountered such a situation, where somebody comes in broad daylight, runs you over, and almost kills you and steals your car,” Mustafa Al-Kaissy said.

He said the vehicle’s GPS tracker showed it was in North York, Ontario.

London police confirm they’re investigating the auto theft.

The brothers said they’re sharing their story publicly to raise awareness and prevent this from happening to other dealerships.

“A car is replaceable, but a human life isn’t, and that’s what’s most important,” Mustafa Al-Kaissy said.

Copyright 2021 CTV Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Graphic AP
Report claims Louisiana is the worst state in the U.S.
APSO seeking assistance in solving armed robberies
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Joshua Simon, 24, of Alexandria, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Suspect arrested in Harvard Street homicide investigation
Louisiana residents possibly getting stimulus payments before Easter

Latest News

Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
LIVE: Biden announces US plans to buy additional Johnson & Johnson doses
Brianna Phillips
Pineville woman accused of selling fraudulent auto insurance policies
The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies line the foul lines of Globe Life Field before an...
MLB Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
US budget deficit hits record $1.05 trillion after 5 months
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee...
Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general