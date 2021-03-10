Advertisement

Suspect arrested following Mansour Drive homicide in Alexandria

APD says the victim had multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.
(Associated Press)
By APD
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - A suspect has been arrested following a homicide that happened Tuesday night around 10:05 p.m. in the 5400 block of Mansour Drive in Alexandria.

Demetrice Bell, 23, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

APD says the victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

A booking photo was not provided at the time of this release. We will update this story once one becomes available.

