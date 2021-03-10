Suspect arrested following Mansour Drive homicide in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - A suspect has been arrested following a homicide that happened Tuesday night around 10:05 p.m. in the 5400 block of Mansour Drive in Alexandria.

Demetrice Bell, 23, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

APD says the victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

A booking photo was not provided at the time of this release. We will update this story once one becomes available.

