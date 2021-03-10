Advertisement

Utilities bills may be higher this month, we found out why

Snow in downtown Alexandria, La.
Snow in downtown Alexandria, La.(Credit: KALB)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana residents may soon feel the effects of February’s winter storm on their pocketbooks.

During the storm, consumption of electricity, water and natural has increased in many areas.

Jim Smilie, the city’s Special Projects Coordinator, said in an email, “Customers may see higher utility bills based on increased consumption of electricity, water and natural gas during the recent winter storms.”

He also said the increase may be short-lived because “the city uses a rolling six-month average for fuel costs.” That’s expected to minimize spikes in utility costs.

