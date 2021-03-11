Advertisement

APD says illegal drug overdose cases increasing

Since February 22, 2021, APD has investigated 14 drug overdose cases.
By APD
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Since February 22, 2021, the Alexandria Police Department has investigated 14 drug overdose cases, including four that resulted in fatalities.

“The death of anyone is tragic, but it is even more heartbreaking when the fatality can be prevented,” said Interim Police Chief Ronney Howard. “Deaths from illegal use of drugs such as heroin or fentanyl are preventable. We are asking for the community’s assistance in locating these drug dealers so we can get these deadly drugs off our streets.”

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding dealers of heroin, fentanyl or any other illegal substance, please contact the narcotics division at 318-767-2911.

