Arcosa Marine to shutter its Louisiana shipyard

COVINGTON, La. - Arcosa Marine Products is closing its Louisiana shipyard, which will mean its remaining 100 workers will soon be out of work.

The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports Arcosa Marine Products which already laid off 66 workers at the shipyard in Madisonville several months ago. The newest round of layoffs is expected to begin in May and continue through September, according to a letter sent to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Account managers, process operators, welders, mechanics, pipe fitters and the plant manager are expected to be among those laid off.

