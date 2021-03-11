Louisiana College Wildcats defeat UT Dallas, 79-72

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats advanced to the American Southwest Conference semi-finals for the first time since 2016 after defeating UT Dallas, 79-72.

The Wildcats qualified for the two seed in the conference tournament after finishing the regular season with a 9-4 record. Wednesday night’s game in the H.O. West Fieldhouse was the first time LC hosted a conference tournament game since joining the conference back in 2000.

LC will now play Mary Hardin-Baylor in the semis on Sunday.

