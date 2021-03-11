Advertisement

Nearly 25% of New Orleanians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP Images)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans is ahead of the game in Louisiana in vaccinations, city officials announced Wednesday as they eased COVID-19 restrictions.

New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno says 21% of New Orleanians have received their first dose and 11% are fully vaccinated.

In contrast, 18% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose, with 9% fully vaccinated.

Current vaccination status as of March 9, 2021.
Current vaccination status as of March 9, 2021.(NOLA READY/WVUE)

People as young as 16 years old with certain health conditions are now eligible to get vaccinated in Louisiana.

