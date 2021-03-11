Northwestern State’s Scott wins SLC Newcomer of the Year to highlight 13 all-conference picks

The following was released to KALB Sports by NSU Athletics:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State sprinter Destine Scott didn’t allow a shortened regular season and an offseason affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to derail his transition to NCAA Division I track and field.

Scott earned Southland Conference Indoor Newcomer of the Year honors after scoring 13 points in two individual sprints and another six points on the 4x400 relay.

The Coffeyville Community College transfer took silver in the 200 meters (21.21) and fourth in the 400 meters (47.56) before he ran the anchor leg of the bronze 4x400 relay with Dejon Blake, Ebenezer Aggrey and Kennedy Harrison.

“Destine is a brute, and he’ll just get better and better,” said NSU track coach Mike Heimerman of the load Scott took on in the championships despite the shortened season. “He’s come in and gotten the job done, and we expect big things from him.”

Scott’s superlative honor caps 11 individual and two relay medals as the league announced its all-conference teams Thursday, which consist of medal winners at the indoor meet.

Kie’Ave Harry earned first-team honors in the 60 meters after winning the event with a 6.68.

The women captured nine individual medals en route to a second-place team finish.

Lauren Clarke and Jayla Fields each garnered two medals.

Clarke won the triple jump (43-1.5) and placed third in the high jump (5-9.85).

Fields took bronze in the 200 (24.68) and silver in the long jump (19-1.5).

Lynell Washington held serve in the 60 meters, winning gold (7.49).

Aarika Lister captured bronze in that event, clocking a 7.56.

Janiel Moore hurdled her way to gold in the 60 meter hurdles (8.53).

Despite limited practices because of illness, Annemarie Broussard snagged gold in the pole vault (12-11.75).

Kristin McDuffie added silver in the weight throw with a 57-10.25.

NSU’s 4x400 relay won for the fifth straight season as Diana Granados teamed up with Janiel Moore, Erin Wilson and Alexus Harris to capture gold.

The outdoor season starts Saturday with a meet at UT Tyler.

Men’s Outstanding Running Events Performer – Auhmad Robinson, Fr., Stephen F. Austin Men’s Outstanding Field Events Performer – Denim Rogers, Sr., Houston Baptist Men’s Freshman of the Year – Auhmad Robinson, Fr., Stephen F. Austin Men’s Newcomer of the Year – Destine Scott, Jr., Northwestern State Men’s Athlete of the Year – Christopher Welch, Jr., Houston Baptist Men’s Coach of the Year – Phil Olson, Stephen F. Austin

Women’s Outstanding Running Events Performer – Kelsey Ramirez, Sr., Stephen F. Austin Women’s Outstanding Field Events Performer – Kaitlin Smith, Sr., Houston Baptist Women’s Freshman of the Year – KeAyla Dov, Fr., Sam Houston Women’s Newcomer of the Year – Shanell Atkins, Jr., New Orleans Women’s Athlete of the Year – Kelsey Ramirez, Sr., Stephen F. Austin Women’s Coach of the Year – Jerrod Cook, Abilene Christian

