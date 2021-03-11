Advertisement

Pat Magee of Louisiana Attorney General’s Office resigns

Patrick Magee
Patrick Magee(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pat Magee, the high-ranking member of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office accused of sexual harassment, has resigned, The Advocate newspaper reports.

“Due to recent false and unjust allegations against me and after an exhaustive and gut-wrenching investigation, which concluded my conduct did not rise to the level of sexual harassment, I have made this personal and very difficult decision,” he wrote in a statement to the newspaper.

His resignation is effective at 5 p.m. today.

Magee, the head of Attorney General Jeff Landry’s criminal division, was found to have used inappropriate language in the workplace including profanity, sexual slang, and unprofessional comments about the appearance of coworkers, his January 2021 disciplinary letter said

.The details of the discipline taken against him were outlined in an “administrative investigation report” released by Landry’s office to various media outlets earlier this year.

“In addition, your management style includes outbursts, the use of profanity and frequent references to firing employees,” the report said.

As a result, Magee received a 38-day suspension without pay, equating to a fine of $20,559.52, the agency said.

Magee, who makes $140,670 per year, was also ordered to take part in training courses to develop his “emotional intelligence, professionalism in the workplace, conflict management and leadership skills,” his disciplinary letter said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Graphic AP
Report claims Louisiana is the worst state in the U.S.
Brianna Phillips
Pineville woman accused of selling fraudulent auto insurance policies
Demetrice Bell
Suspect arrested following Mansour Drive homicide in Alexandria
IRS announces tax relief for Louisiana severe winter storm victims
RPSB Committee moves motion to reconfigure ‘feeder schools’

Latest News

LDWF encourages boaters to enroll in a boating education course prior to the start of the...
LDWF participating in “Spring Aboard” boating safety campaign
DOC reinstates visitation at Louisiana’s state-run prisons
Account managers, process operators, welders, mechanics, pipe fitters and the plant manager are...
Arcosa Marine to shutter its Louisiana shipyard
WAFB
“You didn’t think they had a responsibility to tell the truth?:” LSU Interim President grilled by state lawmakers, survivors of sexual violence on LSU’s campus