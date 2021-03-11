Pat Magee of Louisiana Attorney General’s Office resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pat Magee, the high-ranking member of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office accused of sexual harassment, has resigned, The Advocate newspaper reports.

“Due to recent false and unjust allegations against me and after an exhaustive and gut-wrenching investigation, which concluded my conduct did not rise to the level of sexual harassment, I have made this personal and very difficult decision,” he wrote in a statement to the newspaper.

His resignation is effective at 5 p.m. today.

Magee, the head of Attorney General Jeff Landry’s criminal division, was found to have used inappropriate language in the workplace including profanity, sexual slang, and unprofessional comments about the appearance of coworkers, his January 2021 disciplinary letter said

.The details of the discipline taken against him were outlined in an “administrative investigation report” released by Landry’s office to various media outlets earlier this year.

“In addition, your management style includes outbursts, the use of profanity and frequent references to firing employees,” the report said.

As a result, Magee received a 38-day suspension without pay, equating to a fine of $20,559.52, the agency said.

Magee, who makes $140,670 per year, was also ordered to take part in training courses to develop his “emotional intelligence, professionalism in the workplace, conflict management and leadership skills,” his disciplinary letter said.

