REPORT: Saints expected to release former LSU LB Kwon Alexander

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Kwon...
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver.(Jack Dempsey | Associated Press)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - In a move that would save the team more than $13 million against the salary cap, the Saints are expected to release former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander after just half a season in New Orleans, according to a report by Ian Rapoport.

In just seven games with the Black and Gold, the former Tiger finished with 27 tackles, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He had a total of 57 tackles and a sack in 2020, playing the first five games with the San Francisco 49ers. He was traded to New Orleans on Nov. 2.

Alexander suffered a torn Achilles on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings that ended his season early.

