Saints cut another veteran, CB Janoris Jenkins

Janoris Jenkins joined the Saints late in the 2019 season. Source: WVUE
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are continuing to make cuts to clear salary cap room. On Thursday, the organization cut veteran CB Janoris Jenkins, per Adam Schefter.

The move will save $7 million against the cap.

Since Jenkins had a $1.2M fully guaranteed roster bonus, it would’ve accelerated upon being cut. So the Saints turned it into a signing bonus, spread it out over 2 year, and saved themselves an additional $600K against the cap.

That’s according to a tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

On Wednesday, the Saints cut WR Emmanuel Sanders and are expected to cut LSU LB Kwon Alexander to save a total of $21 million.

