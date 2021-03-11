Advertisement

Saints place franchise tag on safety Marcus Williams

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) tries to tackle New Orleans Saints free safety...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) tries to tackle New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) as he returns an interception, which was called back due to a defensive penalty, in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.(Butch Dill | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints have placed the franchise tag on safety Marcus Williams, a league source confirmed to FOX 8 sports.

The move is a surprise considering the Saints’ current cap situation. It also ensures that Williams won’t hit the open market, as he is a player the team clearly covets and want back in 2021 and beyond. He has 13 career interceptions during his four seasons in New Orleans.

The Saints have not used the franchise tag on a player since Jimmy Graham in 2014. Both sides will now have until mid-July to reach a long-term contract. If they can’t, Williams will play under the one-year tag worth a reported $10.5 million.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Graphic AP
Report claims Louisiana is the worst state in the U.S.
Demetrice Bell
Suspect arrested following Mansour Drive homicide in Alexandria
APSO seeking assistance in solving armed robberies
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Brianna Phillips
Pineville woman accused of selling fraudulent auto insurance policies

Latest News

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Kwon...
REPORT: Saints expected to release former LSU LB Kwon Alexander
NFL sets Salary Cap for 2021 season
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) runs in the second half of an NFL...
Report: Saints release WR Emmanuel Sanders
The Holy Savior Menard Eagles basketball team lost to the Newman Greenies, 54-45, in the...
Menard falls in semifinal game to Newman