Saints place franchise tag on safety Marcus Williams

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints have placed the franchise tag on safety Marcus Williams, a league source confirmed to FOX 8 sports.

The move is a surprise considering the Saints’ current cap situation. It also ensures that Williams won’t hit the open market, as he is a player the team clearly covets and want back in 2021 and beyond. He has 13 career interceptions during his four seasons in New Orleans.

The Saints have not used the franchise tag on a player since Jimmy Graham in 2014. Both sides will now have until mid-July to reach a long-term contract. If they can’t, Williams will play under the one-year tag worth a reported $10.5 million.

