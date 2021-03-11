Advertisement

Special Election Preview: Jaycee Magnuson, 5th Congressional District candidate

By KNOE Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Election day is just around the corner for the 5th Congressional District special election and 12 candidates are vying for the seat that’s now vacant after the death of Luke Letlow.

Those candidates are Sandra “Candy” Cristophe, Chad Conerly, Jim Davis, Allen Guillory, Robert Lansden, Julia Letlow, Jaycee Magnuson, Horace Melton III, Vinny Mendoza, Richard Pannell, Sancha Smith and Errol Victor Sr.

Over the next 10 days, we’ll be previewing the candidates and their platforms. In this interview, Jaycee Magnuson shares her platform.

