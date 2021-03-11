Advertisement

State Police investigating fatal officer-involved-shooting in Red River Parish

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(WAFB)
By LSP
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (LSP) - The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Bossier Field Office (LSP/BFO) responded to an officer-involved shooting in Red River Parish on March 10 after 9:30 p.m.

LSP/BFO was requested to investigate the shooting by the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office (DPSO) and Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office (RRPSO).

The preliminary investigation revealed DPSO deputies on patrol in DeSoto Parish attempted to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Michael Laduca, 42, of Waterford, Connecticut. For reasons still under investigation, Laduca refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued on roadways in DeSoto Parish before entering Red River Parish.

As the pursuit continued in Red River Parish, Laduca turned onto an oilfield road, drove through a barbed-wire fence, and entered a pasture where the vehicle became stuck in a ditch. Laduca fled from the vehicle and led deputies on a foot pursuit. During the foot pursuit, a confrontation occurred which led to deputies from RRPSO and DPSO discharging their firearms. Laduca was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation. LSP/BFO is the lead investigative agency. The investigation remains active and ongoing, and there is no further information available at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Graphic AP
Report claims Louisiana is the worst state in the U.S.
Brianna Phillips
Pineville woman accused of selling fraudulent auto insurance policies
Demetrice Bell
Suspect arrested following Mansour Drive homicide in Alexandria
IRS announces tax relief for Louisiana severe winter storm victims
APSO seeking assistance in solving armed robberies

Latest News

Image of a football
WATCH LIVE: City of Shreveport announces spring matchup between Grambling, Southern
COVID-19
Nearly 25% of New Orleanians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
File photo dated 12/01/11 of a woman sneezing. Photo credit: David Jones/AP Wire
COVID or allergies? Knowing the difference and when you should get tested
LUNCH KID 31121
LUNCH KID 31121