Substance abuse spikes in Cenla, local organization starts support group

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A local non-profit is seeing an influx of patients in need of care a year after the pandemic began.

The Family Justice Center’s Executive Director, Carly Long, believed their daily load has doubled or nearly tripled. Most of those clients have some sort of substance abuse problem.

“Substance abuse can look like many different things,” Long said. “What we see here at the Family Justice Center is a lot of drug abuse, a lot of alcohol abuse and it can result in domestic violence.”

Long said 80% of domestic abuse cases also involve substance abuse. She fears the pandemic is only making things worse.

“People were confined and they were locked up in their homes,” she said. “They couldn’t get out of the house to call for help and or get to a hotel room or shelter because they were shut down with COVID.”

Long also said the economic hardships of the pandemic are straining families and left many survivors without resources. She said that’s a moment many people turn to drug use.

“We hear, they just want to numb their past, they just want to numb their feelings and what they’re going through,” she said.

The Family Justice Center has now partnered with First Choice Addiction Center to offer free substance abuse support classes. The classes are every Wednesday at the center from 5 P.M.- 6 P.M.

“In order for individuals to overcome anything, whether it’s substance abuse, domestic violence or any other kind of trauma support is important,” Mollie Wise, Mental Health Counselor at the Family Justice Center, said. “If you don’t have somebody there to support and encourage you along the way, it’s very easy to give up hope and go back into the same routine”

Wise said it’s important for people to understand the seriousness and prevalence of substance abuse. She said it is not always hard drugs.

“They think of your harder drugs like meth or heroin, but substance abuse includes alcohol,” she said. “A person can be addicted to alcohol, just the same as they can any other substance. Alcohol can lead to just as much damage within a relationship between a spouse, with children and can lead to domestic violence.”

Wise said the implications of substance abuse on families are catastrophic.

“When they come from homes where parents are using a substance. It does cause trauma to the children. It causes them distress, it affects them, even in school,” Wise said.

The Family Justice Center also created a parenting class to help parents navigate the pandemic and understand adolescent behavioral issues. If you would like more information on the parenting class or the substance abuse support group, call 318-488-0884 .

