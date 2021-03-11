Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: City of Shreveport announces spring matchup between Grambling, Southern

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is excited to announce it’s hosting one of the most anticipated matchups in college football.

Grambling State University and Southern University will face off April 17.

Click here for Grambling’s full 2021 schedule. Here are Southern’s 2021 fall and spring schedules.

This is all part of the Port City Fest in Shreveport. City leaders will talk more about the festival’s activities the weekend of the game on Thursday, March 11 at 11 a.m. We will livestream the announcement on this page.

