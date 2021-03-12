Alexandria Zoo reopens on Friday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After more than six months of being shut down, the Alexandria Zoo is reopening on Friday, March 12.

“We have had a great outpouring of support from the community waiting to get back in,” said Dr. Max Lakes, Director of the Alexandria Zoo.

The zoo first shutdown in the fall because of damages from the hurricanes, and most recently because of the pandemic. For now, the zoo will only be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of each week.

“To give it a test run to make sure we are operating in a safe and efficient manner,” said Dr. Lakes.

Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and the last tickets will be sold at 3:30 p.m. with the gates closing at 4:30 p.m.

There will be a one-way trail set up throughout the park to help with social distancing. Masks are also required. The gift shop and café will also be open.

