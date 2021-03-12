Advertisement

Anacoco’s Shaun Riley looks to solidify legacy with championship

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANACOCO, La. (KALB) - Anacoco senior forward Shaun Riley scored 36 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out six assists in the team’s semifinal win against J.S. Clark on Tuesday, March 9.

Because of his performance, Anacoco will play in its first state title game since 2016.

The Northwestern State basketball commit understands that it takes everyone to win a championship, but he knew he had to play at his best to get to the big dance.

“Coming into that game, I knew J.S. Clark was going to be a tough team,” Riley said. “I stayed locked in during the entire playoffs because that’s what I wanted to do. I just really want people to remember my name. They’ll remember that I was the first to bring another championship back to Anacoco. I just wanted to be remembered from here on out.”

Anacoco tips off with Simsboro at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles on Friday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.

