Challenges, opportunities in rebuilding P.W. West Park

DeRidder city officials know they face challenges in restoring P.W. West Park, but they are aiming to return some of the natural beauty while also enhancing play there.

The goal: Make the park even more enjoyable to its visitors — young and old.

Scores of old-growth pine trees were lost in the devastation of the 2020 hurricanes. Local logger Robbie Stuart and his employees cut, cleared and cleaned out the trees. Stuart estimates that around 500 large and small trees were removed.

With that work complete and despite some weather setbacks, officials have turned their focus to stump removal. After a public bid process, Davis Backhoe & Construction, Inc., of Rosepine, was selected to complete the removal. Work has started and will take about a month, weather-permitting. The company is doing heavy equipment work, digging, loading, hauling and related dirt work. Progress is already visible.

The park remains closed, as there is a slew of hazards.

Ashley Craddock, the city’s Community Services Director, said there are over 300 stumps that will need to be removed. She said apart from stump removal, the list of repairs and restorations is long.

Some good news is that some of the work will be covered by insurance as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Some will have to be covered by the city. She said the city has been seeking out grant opportunities to help cover out-of-pocket costs.

Craddock said the park project has taken a lot of planning and consideration. She said officials know how vital the park is as the centerpiece of the city’s recreation for decades.

“We want to do it right,” Craddock said. “The Mayor wants to make it better than before, not just put a Bandaid on it so that we can get it back open.”

In addition to stump removal, the park work list includes:

Cleaning out the creek that runs through the park

Replacement of the walking trail and lighting

Roof repairs to the pavilion and restrooms

Replacement of the weather head and other electrical repairs/upgrades

Repair/replacement of swings, play and exercise equipment

Repair/replacement of the West Park ball fences, netting and lighting

Replacement of the sandstone climbing wall

Replacement of park accessories like BBQ pits, picnic awnings, tables, trashcans and signage.

Landscaping and tree planting

Craddock said prior to the hurricanes, the city had budgeted to overhaul the tennis courts and to add a skate park. Those upgrades will be pushed — likely to next year — due to the pending park repairs.

City officials have asked for patience from residents while the park remains closed through the work. They have said it’s difficult to place a timeline on work completion due to the nature of the work (it’s weather-permitting) and the project scope, along with the funding navigation.

Another bit of good news — West Park Pool was not damaged and will open this summer within COVID-19 guidelines. Watch for updates on the West Park Pool’s Facebook page.

Watch for updates on the work at West Park on the City of DeRidder’s Facebook page.

