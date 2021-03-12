Disaster relief available for Grant Parish

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Parishes in Central Louisiana have been hit hard in the last year by both hurricanes and the ice storms last month, but now there is more disaster relief available for those in Grant Parish.

On Tuesday, President Biden approved Louisiana’s disaster declaration, which means federal funding is available for certain parishes affected by the winter weather. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures and hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Grant Parish is also one of the few parishes eligible for the Small Business Administration loans. A virtual business recovery center began on March 10 to help sign up for the loan. The number to call is 1 (800) 659-2955 or you can send an email to FOCWAssistance@sba.gov .

The relief efforts aren’t just for those affected by the winter storms as residents are still feeling the effects of Hurricane Laura, even seven months later. Grant Parish Manager Sissy Pace said fallen trees have dammed up rivers and creeks, causing many areas to experience flooding when there is heavy rainfall.

“We have had reports of flooding into homes and lands that have never had issues before but because of the debris from Hurricane Laura, the water has nowhere else to go,” said Pace.

The Grant Parish Police Jury is working with FEMA to help clean the tree debris. Residents that have experienced flooding since Hurricane Laura are asked to send pictures of debris or flooding along with their address and the body of water near them to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office website by March 18.

Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain said that the LaSalle Community Action Association has been given a grant for anyone 50 years and older that lives in LaSalle, Grant, Catahoula and Caldwell parishes that are looking to be reimbursed for items they may have lost during the hurricane.

”This is for anybody in this category that’s had to replace appliances, electric meters or purchase generators. They can help pay insurance deductibles as well. Your receipts for these purchases and expenses will be required to be reimbursed,” said Sheriff McCain.

Sheriff McCain said for anyone that is eligible, you can apply by going to their office located across the street from the Grant Parish Courthouse.

