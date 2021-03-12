Advertisement

Louisiana Department of Health expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list to asthmatic patients

(WNDU)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doctors say it’s very common for both children and adults to have asthma. So, the Louisiana Department of Health has chosen to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility because asthma is considered a serious lung disease.

“Asthma can cause plenty of deaths a year. It’s a very scary illness, you literally can not breathe, it cuts off your breathing, your bronchiolar tubes swell up,” says Shelly Mott.

Mott was first diagnosed with asthma when she was just three. During the pandemic, she’s been doing her best to keep herself and her family away from the virus.

“I rolled with the punches, I wasn’t afraid per se, but I did keep my asthma inhalers with me. That’s probably one thing that I really did do is keep inhalers with me at all times,” Mott said.

Mott says she and her 20-year-old son, who also struggles with asthma, are talking about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

LDH recognizes COVID-19 as a respiratory illness and putting that on an asthmatic patient — who already struggles with breathing — can be detrimental. Dr. Ben Gaudin is a specialist in Allery and Immunology, and he says he has been recommending that all of his patients with asthma get vaccinated.

“We are very excited that the group of patients is now including some of our asthmatics. Asthma can be triggered by respiratory infections, and anything that helps reduce the risk of that infection will be very helpful in keeping them from catching the infection and having more difficulty with their asthma,” says Dr. Gaudin.

In Louisiana, people who are 16 and older can only get the Pfizer shot. Those who are 18 and older can choose from any of the three COVID-19 vaccines.

