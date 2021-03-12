New Orleans moving to Phase 3 Friday; businesses allowed to operate at 75%
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced Wednesday that the city will move to a modified Phase 3 on Friday, March 12.
Cantrell said at a news conference that the city’s positivity rate is currently 1.5 percent and nearly 21 percent of Orleans Parish has received at least a first vaccine dose.
Restaurants and businesses will be allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity.
Gatherings will be limited to 75 people indoors and 150 outdoors.
Allowed to open to 75% Capacity
- Bars with AR-Conditional Restaurant permit
- Beauty salons, barbershops, and nail salons
- Bus tours
- Carriage tours
- Community centers
- Concert Halls
- French Market
- Houses of worship
- Libraries
- Movie theaters
- Museums, zoos, aquariums
- Office buildings and businesses
- Restaurants
- Retail stores
- Salons, barbershops and tanning establishments
- Swimming pools
- Tattoo, massage, and esthetician services
Live entertainment may be performed at bars, concert halls, music halls, and event venues following the capacity limits based on the business type.
All venues must obtain a Special Event Permit or a Certificate of Registration to allow live entertainment.
Not allowed:
- Amusement parks
- Second lines and parades
- Dance clubs
On March 2, after six weeks of improvements in the state’s COVID case counts and a sustained decrease in COVID-related hospitalizations, Governor John Bel Edwards moved Louisiana to Phase 3 of reopening.
