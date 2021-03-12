New Orleans moving to Phase 3 Friday; businesses allowed to operate at 75%

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced Wednesday that the city will move to a modified Phase 3 on Friday, March 12.

Cantrell said at a news conference that the city’s positivity rate is currently 1.5 percent and nearly 21 percent of Orleans Parish has received at least a first vaccine dose.

Restaurants and businesses will be allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity.

Gatherings will be limited to 75 people indoors and 150 outdoors.

Allowed to open to 75% Capacity

Bars with AR-Conditional Restaurant permit

Beauty salons, barbershops, and nail salons

Bus tours

Carriage tours

Community centers

Concert Halls

French Market

Houses of worship

Libraries

Movie theaters

Museums, zoos, aquariums

Office buildings and businesses

Restaurants

Retail stores

Salons, barbershops and tanning establishments

Swimming pools

Tattoo, massage, and esthetician services

Live entertainment may be performed at bars, concert halls, music halls, and event venues following the capacity limits based on the business type.

All venues must obtain a Special Event Permit or a Certificate of Registration to allow live entertainment.

Not allowed:

Amusement parks

Second lines and parades

Dance clubs

On March 2, after six weeks of improvements in the state’s COVID case counts and a sustained decrease in COVID-related hospitalizations, Governor John Bel Edwards moved Louisiana to Phase 3 of reopening.

