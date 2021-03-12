Advertisement

Pineville man arrested for threatening worker at Rainbow Drive business

Newton Hooper
Newton Hooper(RPSO)
By Pineville Police Department
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (Pineville Police Department) - Pineville Police say a man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a worker at a business on Rainbow Drive.

PPD says Newton Hooper, 57, arrived at a business on March 11, threatening a worker with a knife and demanded items from him. The victim was cut with the knife but was able to disarm Hooper. PPD said Hooper was also in possession of a firearm.

Hooper and the victim were transported to local hospitals for injuries and later released.

Hooper was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for attempted first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 PPD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Graphic AP
Report claims Louisiana is the worst state in the U.S.
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Brianna Phillips
Pineville woman accused of selling fraudulent auto insurance policies
Since February 22, 2021, APD has investigated 14 drug overdose cases.
APD says illegal drug overdose cases increasing
Louisiana State Police
State Police investigating fatal officer-involved-shooting in Red River Parish

Latest News

Louisiana State Police (LSP) trooper Jacob Brown, 30, was charged with Aggravated Second Degree...
LSP Trooper resigns after allegedly beating man with excessive force, sources confirm
A line of people waiting for food at 'Pamela's Bayou in a Bowl.'
Non-profit forming new chamber to help minority-owned businesses in Alexandria
Max Lakes
Dr. Max Lakes
Lauren Davis
Lauren Davis