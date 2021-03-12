Pineville man arrested for threatening worker at Rainbow Drive business

PINEVILLE, La. (Pineville Police Department) - Pineville Police say a man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a worker at a business on Rainbow Drive.

PPD says Newton Hooper, 57, arrived at a business on March 11, threatening a worker with a knife and demanded items from him. The victim was cut with the knife but was able to disarm Hooper. PPD said Hooper was also in possession of a firearm.

Hooper and the victim were transported to local hospitals for injuries and later released.

Hooper was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for attempted first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603.

