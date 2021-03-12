Advertisement

Pineville Rotary Club presents funds for school closet project

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Rotary Club partnered with Cleco this year to present funds to schools for their Elementary School Closet Project.

The club sustains seven school closets through their project that started in 2015. The closets are stocked with things like uniforms, backpacks, hygiene items and other things that some students may not always have access to. Schools that participate in the project educate a high number of students in deep poverty.

Each year, the club presents these schools with a $500 donation to help replenish their closet. Funds for the donation are normally earned during an annual golf tournament fundraiser. That fundraiser was canceled last year because of COVID-19. This year, the club received a grant from the Rotary district and secured the required cash match with some help from Cleco Power to make the school donations possible.

