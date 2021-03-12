Pre-trial set for April for former Evergreen chief who had conviction, sentence vacated

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A pre-trial to re-start the trial process is set for April 13 in Avoyelles Parish for the former police and fire chief of Evergreen, who was convicted in Sept. 2017 with a 10-2 verdict for the murder of his wife in March 2015.

Last year, the United States Supreme Court vacated Charles Mayeux, Jr.’s conviction and sentence after attorneys from The Promise of Justice Initiative in New Orleans successfully argued for a new trial based off the original 10-2 jury verdict, which is now unconstitutional due to an April 2020 United States Supreme Court decision in Ramos v. Louisiana - which requires unanimous jury verdicts.

Shelly Mayeux, his wife of less than a year, was found dead inside of the couple’s burning home in March 2015. The cause of death could not be determined. Mayeux, Jr. was sentenced to life in prison.

On Thursday, Mayeux’s trial attorney, Chad Guillot, filed a motion for a new trial, to transport him from David Wade Correctional Center, to set a pre-trial conference, and to set bail. Judge William Bennett ordered Mayeux be sent to the Avoyelles Parish jail and be held as a pre-trial detainee.

A pre-trial conference is set for April 13.

