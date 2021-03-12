Advertisement

REPORT: LSU two-sport athlete Maurice Hampton Jr. enters transfer portal

Damone Clark (18) and Maurice Hampton Jr. (14) of the LSU Tigers make a tackle during the first...
Damone Clark (18) and Maurice Hampton Jr. (14) of the LSU Tigers make a tackle during the first half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 31, 2020, in Auburn, Alabama.(Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football and baseball player Maurice Hampton has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to reports.

Geaux247 reported sources confirmed to staff members the sophomore from Memphis, Tenn., who played safety on the football team and outfield on the baseball squad, had put his name in the portal.

LSU outfielder Maurice Hampton Jr.
LSU outfielder Maurice Hampton Jr.(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

As a defensive back for the Tigers, he appeared in a total of 12 games. He had 37 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup.

On the diamond, he played in 10 games with seven starts for Paul Mainieri. He batted .231. He was with the team Wednesday night at UNO.

