RPSO investigating ATV theft in Boyce

BOYCE, La. (Crime Stoppers) - According to Crime Stoppers, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV theft that happened near 600 Clifton Road in Boyce between December 2020 and February 2021.

The item stolen is described as a 2015 Polaris Ranger XP side by side ATV, colored maroon and black. The approximate value of the stolen ATV is about $23,000.

If you have any information about this theft, please contact RPSO.

