Simpson beats Ebarb in thriller to win Class C State Championship
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Simpson Broncos basketball team beat the Ebarb Rebels in overtime, 73-65, to win the Class C State Championship.
This is Simpson’s first state title win since 2019.
Zach Vargas scored 32 points and won the Outstanding Player of the Game award.
Click the video above to watch highlights from the game and hear from players after the game. Click the video below to watch full postgame coverage.
