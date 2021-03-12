Simpson beats Ebarb in thriller to win Class C State Championship

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Simpson Broncos basketball team beat the Ebarb Rebels in overtime, 73-65, to win the Class C State Championship.

This is Simpson’s first state title win since 2019.

Zach Vargas scored 32 points and won the Outstanding Player of the Game award.

