South Alexandria Revitalization committee addresses increase in litter, debris

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The South Alexandria Revitalization committee has been working to keep the Cenla area clean for the past 15 years.

With the pandemic, hurricanes and ice storms they’ve addressed an increase in trash piling up around the city. And, they’ve been hearing concerns and complaints from residents about dumping in neighborhoods. Committee President Stanley Mathis says the increase in trash pile-ups can be attributed to homes being damaged by hurricanes and ice storms. Many people are having to get rid of things like furniture and other household items that were ruined by these natural disasters. These items are being put on street curbs with other trash being piled on top of them instead of being properly disposed of.

Mathis says the city is doing what it can to clean up, but things have been piling up at an alarming rate. So fast in fact, that once things are cleaned up it only seems to take about a week for another pile to appear. The committee is working to find solutions to further enforce litter laws by working with local law enforcement officials. They normally have a cleanup day event around this time of the year, but they’re pushing it to the fall because of COVID-19. Over a hundred people helped with the last event, and they’re hoping that more people will step up this year.

The committee is also taking the increase in crime into consideration, looking at ways to decrease it. Since a number of law enforcement officials are partnered with the committee, they’re working together to find ways to clean up Alexandria in more ways than one.

