Advertisement

Special Election Preview: Sancha Smith, 5th Congressional District candidate

By KNOE Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KNOE) - Election day is just around the corner for the 5th Congressional District Special Election, and twelve candidates are vying for the seat that’s now vacant after the death of Luke Letlow.

Over the next 10 days, we’ll continue previewing the candidates and their platforms.

In this interview, Sancha Smith shares her platform.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Graphic AP
Report claims Louisiana is the worst state in the U.S.
Brianna Phillips
Pineville woman accused of selling fraudulent auto insurance policies
Demetrice Bell
Suspect arrested following Mansour Drive homicide in Alexandria
IRS announces tax relief for Louisiana severe winter storm victims
RPSB Committee moves motion to reconfigure ‘feeder schools’

Latest News

Pineville Rotary Club presents funds for school closet project
Pineville Rotary Club presents funds for school closet project
Special Election Preview: Sancha Smith, 5th Congressional District candidate
Trash in Alexandria, La.
South Alexandria Revitalization committee addresses increase in litter, debris