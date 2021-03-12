Special Election Preview: Sancha Smith, 5th Congressional District candidate

(KNOE) - Election day is just around the corner for the 5th Congressional District Special Election, and twelve candidates are vying for the seat that’s now vacant after the death of Luke Letlow.

Over the next 10 days, we’ll continue previewing the candidates and their platforms.

In this interview, Sancha Smith shares her platform.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.